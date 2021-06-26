Letter: Bolger

I am one of your constituents. I voted for you, encouraged my friends to vote for you, and contributed to your campaign. I believed that you would be a good senator and represent my concerns. You presented yourself as a centrist Democrat but deceived the voters. I am profoundly disappointed by your performance in the senate. You are unresponsive on the matters important to those who voted for you. You are contributing to the failure of important legislation. You won national media attention, causing those who travel outside of our borders to hang our heads in shame as we did in the time of Governor Ev Meehan and Sheriff Joe Arpaio. If I had wished to vote for a Republican I would have done so. It’s not too late to turn it around and listen to your voters. Otherwise, I will work to see that we have a better choice in the next election.