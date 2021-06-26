Dismissed Tennessee QB Kaidon Salter enters NCAA transfer portal
Former Tennessee quarterback Kaidon Salter has begun the process of looking for the next step of his college football career. Dismissed by the Vols on Thursday following his second off-field incident since joining the program as an early enrollee in January, Salter entered the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday morning, sources told GoVols247. He will have four years of eligibility remaining after lasting roughly six months at Tennessee.247sports.com