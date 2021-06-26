Cancel
Tennessee State

Dismissed Tennessee QB Kaidon Salter enters NCAA transfer portal

By Patrick Brown
247Sports
247Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Tennessee quarterback Kaidon Salter has begun the process of looking for the next step of his college football career. Dismissed by the Vols on Thursday following his second off-field incident since joining the program as an early enrollee in January, Salter entered the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday morning, sources told GoVols247. He will have four years of eligibility remaining after lasting roughly six months at Tennessee.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

