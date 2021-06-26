Dismissed Tennessee QB Kaidon Salter enters NCAA transfer portal

Like sands through the hourglass, these are the days of the transfer portal. It has been reported that Orland Umana, Utah’s starting center for a couple of seasons has opted to enter the transfer portal. This isn’t that big of a surprise with Nick Ford taking the center duties when Umana went down early in 2020, and Ford appears to be building a very nice NFL resume. Utah has been adding a lot of linemen over the last few seasons, and guys like Phil Steele rank the Utes line very highly. Usually when you combine all of that with someone wanting to make sure they get on the field usually transfer comes into play.