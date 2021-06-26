Cancel
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down to a Lacy Bra While Wearing... Vampire Fangs

By Paulina Jayne Isaac
Cosmopolitan
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don't know how we got here, but somehow the most Type A member of the KarJenner fam is out here in nothing but a bra and vampire fangs. WHAT. IS. HAPPENING. Why, Kourtney, why??? Yep, Kourtney (as in Kourtney Kardashian) is rocking (?) vampire fangs on her Instagram. The University of Arizona grad. The mother of the three. The woman who named her lifestyle website, Poosh. This same woman is wearing fangs for no damn reason at all.

www.cosmopolitan.com
Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian
Poosh
