Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down to a Lacy Bra While Wearing... Vampire Fangs

It seems like there’s almost always some kind of Kardashian-Jenner romance in the air and, recently, sparks have been flying for oldest sibling, Kourtney. The 42-year-old reality TV star is currently in a relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The two haven’t tried to keep their romance a secret in any way, as they’ve packed on the PDA in social media posts and have gone on a number of outings in public. The two have actually taken a few trips to Disneyland, with their most recent taking place over this past Fourth of July weekend. But what’s most interesting is that Kardashian seems to be trolling the internet with her wedding-themed Minnie Mouse ears.