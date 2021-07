(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A youth fishing derby scheduled for Saturday in St. Joseph is about more than “the big catch” or reeling in wins. Bubba Sho’s Fishing Derby will be held on June 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the goal of raising awareness about youth suicide and prevention. The event is held in memory of Charron McDaniel II, called “Bubba Sho” by friends and family, who died by suicide earlier this year.