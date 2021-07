Cory Joseph doesn't care how much praise the competition heaps on this Canadian Senior Men's National Team. He doesn't care that this team has more high-end NBA talent than any other Canadian team in history or that Tomas Satoransky of the Czech Republic thinks the Canadians are the second-best team in the world. It doesn't matter to Joseph because he's been here before, repeatedly. He's had the more talented group around him and he's seen what that means against these veteran groups from around the world. In the FIBA game, anything can happen.