Pet of the Week: Brutus

Galesburg Register-Mail
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Brutus is a young medium size terrier mix," writes shelter staff. "He came from a home with another dog and cats. It's always recommended a meet and greet if you have other dogs. He does basic commands. Brutus is fixed, microchipped, and current on shots." If interested in Brutus, please...

www.galesburg.com
