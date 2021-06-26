Chip and Jo’s Daughter Has a Propagation Station That Will Make You Green with Envy
One of the easiest ways to infuse life into a home is with live plants. From the fiddle leaf fig craze of a few years back to those hanging air plants that almost everyone had swinging from their ceilings and walls, every year a new favorite seems to sprout up. Chip and Joanna Gaines are two of the most influential interior gurus on the planet, and they’re highlighting a current trend in houseplant home design — the aesthetically on point propagation station.www.apartmenttherapy.com