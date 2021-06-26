Chip and Jo’s Daughter Has a Propagation Station That Will Make You Green with Envy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Life is hectic. Between a social calendar, work deadlines, and family time, you have a lot to handle already—so don't beat yourself up if you forget a friend's birthday every once in a while. In the past, you may have fixed your blunder by sending an "I'm so sorry!!" text followed by a belated birthday card, but thanks to Proflowers, your friend doesn't need to even know you forgot about their big day until the day of.