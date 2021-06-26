Cancel
Chip and Jo’s Daughter Has a Propagation Station That Will Make You Green with Envy

Cover picture for the articleOne of the easiest ways to infuse life into a home is with live plants. From the fiddle leaf fig craze of a few years back to those hanging air plants that almost everyone had swinging from their ceilings and walls, every year a new favorite seems to sprout up. Chip and Joanna Gaines are two of the most influential interior gurus on the planet, and they’re highlighting a current trend in houseplant home design — the aesthetically on point propagation station.

If your home improvement projects don’t look as good as the ones Joanna Gaines does, don’t fret. Initially, hers didn’t, either. “It’s easy to be intimidated at taking that first step,” she says during a Zoom call. “It took me years to really start trusting my gut when it came to design. And a lot of that required practice and failing and practice and failing.

