Podcast of Champions – Could Pac-12 football lose divisions and drop a conference game?

EUGENE, Ore. - Oregon head coach Kelly Graves announced the addition of 2021 All-Pac-12 selection Endyia Rogers, who starred for two seasons at USC. "We are thrilled to welcome Endyia into our program," said Graves. "She is an extremely skilled player who can shoot it at a high level and be a leader for our team on and off the court. Endyia has proven that she can perform at an elite level in the Pac-12 and will bring energy and a high basketball IQ to our backcourt. She will be a great fit for this team and we are excited to have her in Eugene."