Podcast of Champions – Could Pac-12 football lose divisions and drop a conference game?
This week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods discuss the Pac-12 athletic directors meeting with incoming commissioner George Kliavkoff and how the future of college football scheduling strategy could change with the likely expansion of the College Football Playoff from 4 to 12 teams. The ADs are considering a couple of options to help optimize the Pac-12's chances of making and succeeding in a 12-team playoff world, including eliminating the division model for the conference and dropping the required conference games for each program from 9 to 8.247sports.com