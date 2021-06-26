Cancel
College Sports

Podcast of Champions – Could Pac-12 football lose divisions and drop a conference game?

By Ryan Abraham
247Sports
247Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods discuss the Pac-12 athletic directors meeting with incoming commissioner George Kliavkoff and how the future of college football scheduling strategy could change with the likely expansion of the College Football Playoff from 4 to 12 teams. The ADs are considering a couple of options to help optimize the Pac-12's chances of making and succeeding in a 12-team playoff world, including eliminating the division model for the conference and dropping the required conference games for each program from 9 to 8.

