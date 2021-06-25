Report: The #1 Streaming Service in America

The original and official Seinfeld soundtrack is finally available on all digital platforms for the first time ever. Clocking in at 40 minutes with 33 tracks, the album features the show’s iconic bass-heavy theme and tracks that were used in memorable moments, including “Kramer’s Pimpwalk,” “Jerry the Mailman,” “Jerry Vs. Newman Chase,” “Cable Guy vs. Kramer Chase,” “Kramer’s Boombox, ” “Peterman in Burmese Jungle” and “Waiting for the Verdict” from the series finale. Composer Jonathan Wolff called the album “30 years in the making” and explained his process of selecting which pieces made it to the album from the 180 episodes, “Was it the primary audio of a famous ‘Seinfeld’ scene? Did it contribute in a significant way to the comedy of the scene? And upon hearing it, will it serve as an instantly identifiable signature and bring warm fuzzies to a ‘Seinfeld’ fan who will remember that scene?”