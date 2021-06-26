The Secret Is Out About California’s Santa Ynez Valley
Horse ranches, expansive estates, premier vineyards, and boutique wineries define California's Santa Ynez Valley. Located over the San Marcos Pass about 26 miles from downtown Santa Barbara, the rolling hillside landscapes of the region are dotted with vineyards, olive trees, Scrub oak, and early California-style architecture under impossibly blue skies. A population of around 23,000 are scattered throughout the area’s small village-like communities, including Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, Solvang, Buellton, and Ballard.www.forbes.com