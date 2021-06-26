Cancel
Nassau County, NY

Suspect At Large After Burglary At Long Island Office Building

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 14 days ago
A look at the burglary suspect. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A suspect is at large after a burglary that happened at a Long Island office building.

Nassau County Police issued an alert on Saturday, June 26, releasing photos of both the man and his vehicle.

The burglary has been under investigation since it happened on Jericho Turnpike in Bellerose on Wednesday, April 28.

Third Precinct officers responded to an alarm call at the building. Upon arrival, officers observed an open rear door and open rear window at the location. The office had been ransacked and desk draws left ajar, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, upon review of video surveillance, an unknown suspect is captured exiting a rear door and leaving westbound from the rear of the building. The subject removed an undisclosed amount of US currency and fled the scene in a gray Honda CRV. (Click on both images above.)

The subject is described as tall with a slim build, wearing a reflective hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident or who may be able to identify this person to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

