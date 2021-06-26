Cancel
Fairfield County, CT

Suspect Nabbed In Stabbing Outside Hospital In Fairfield County

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VA0vL_0ag2JUhh00
Shamar Grant, age 20, of Stamford, after his arrest, and in a video image, at right, captured following the incident. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A suspect has been apprehended after he allegedly stabbed a man picking up a patient from a hospital in Fairfield County without any provocation.

The incident happened just before 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 5 at Norwalk Hospital.

The victim was loading the patient's items into the back of a vehicle in a parking lot off of Rhodonolia Drive and was preparing to receive the patient who was in the process of being discharged, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino of the Norwalk Police Department.

That's when the suspect, unknown to the victim, rushed the man, stabbing him twice, Gulino said.

On Friday, June 25, Norwalk Police detectives apprehended the suspect, Shamar Grant, age 20, of Stamford, in connection with the incident.

He's been charged with first-degree assault and placed on a bond of $1,250,000.

"This is another example of the excellent work done by our detectives," Norwalk PD Chief Thomas Kulhawik said. "This is a case of old-school detective work. I am so proud of the hard work they devoted to this case, as they do in every case that they are involved in.”

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
