If You Have This Dole Product, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

By Jaimie Etkin
Best Life
Best Life
 14 days ago
Dole is one of the most trusted names in the produce section of the supermarket. It's the world's largest fruit and vegetables company, responsible for 300 staples you probably always have in your home, from bananas to pineapples and salads to juices. But that doesn't mean every single thing Dole makes is always good for you. The company just released a recall notice, which was posted by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), warning that one particular product should not be consumed right now—in fact, you should "discard it immediately," they warn. Read on to find out what you may need to toss from your refrigerator, due to the latest Dole recall.

