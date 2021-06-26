Cancel
The Surprising Way One Indian Farmer Started Growing The 'World's Most Expensive' Mango

By Khyati Dand
Mashed
Mashed
When Sankalp Singh Parihar, a farmer in India, was traveling from the state of Madhya Pradesh to the southern city of Chennai in search of hybrid coconut seeds around four years ago, little did he know that he was about to strike gold instead. In an interview with Vice, Parihar said that he was casually chatting with a fellow train traveler, as is common on long train journeys. Upon realizing that Parihar was a farmer, the man offered to strike a deal of Rs 2,500 ($33) in exchange for a mango sapling which the man insisted was special.

Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. This statement has been modified to suit the story of Indian farmer Sankalp Singh Parihar who met a man on his train journey and chanced upon a special mango sapling for $33. Life gave him the Japanese Miyazaki mango variety instead of lemons, and it turned out to be the world’s most expensive mango variety. He lucked out with these Miyazaki Mangoes branded and sold as ‘Taiyo-no-Tomago’ or ‘Eggs of Sunshine’ in Japan. Rather than green or yellow, the skin of the Miyazaki mango is a flaming red and actually shaped like a giant dinosaur egg. A box of two Miyazaki mangoes was sold for half a million Japanese yen ($4,500) in 2019. On average, a single Miyazaki costs $50 and is considered a luxury gift, like premium chocolate, instead of an ordinary fruit. Parihar and his wife live in Madhya Pradesh and grow this mango.
