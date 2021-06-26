Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Archenemy: Joe Manganiello’s Superhero Movie to Stream on AMC+

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Manganiello's independent superhero movie Archenemy is headed to AMC+. The film, which debuted in December, stars Manganiello, who also produced. The film was written and directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer. According to the press release from AMC+, "Archenemy is a superhero action film starring Joe Manganiello (True Blood, Magic Mike) as Max Fist, a man who claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space and lost his superpowers when he landed on earth. No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster. Today, Max and Hamster take to the streets to wipe out the local drug syndicate and its vicious crime boss, The Manager."

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manganiello
Person
Paul Scheer
Person
Amy Seimetz
Person
Glenn Howerton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Archenemy#Superhero Movie#Amc#Rlje Films#Supreme Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard has hardly been setting the world on fire from a critical or commercial perspective, even if it did manage to top the domestic box office in its opening weekend, but it’s also provided a nice knock-on effect that’s seen the first installment become one of the most popular titles on streaming, with The Hitman’s Bodyguard charting on several major VOD platforms.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star joins Marvel stars' new superhero movie

Grey's Anatomy veteran Jesse Williams has joined the cast of superhero movie Secret Headquarters. Boasting MCU talent in Owen Wilson and Michael Peña, this one also features the likes of Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Momona Tamada (The Terror), Keith L Williams (Good Boys), Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit) and Kezii Curtis (Dolemite is My Name).
TV & VideosComicBook

Both Punisher Movies Are Now Streaming on HBO Max

HBO Max now has The Punisher and Punisher: War Zone ready to stream. July’s beginning means that streaming services are adjusting their libraries. Marvel’s dark action movies make the leap over to a Warner Bros. Ray Stevenson and Thomas Jane had their turns as Frank Castle. (A lot of modern fans would point to Jon Bernthal as the definitive version.) But, you can feel free to debate which is the better version as both are more available this month. With the Netflix series kind of done, it feels like there’s room for the character in some other phase. However, there’s no real timetable for a new Punisher show or movie in the current MCU. For now, go hit HBO Max and enjoy what the past has to offer.
MoviesMovieMaker

12 Nostalgia-Inducing Movies To Stream on Netflix

Nostalgia is “a sentimental longing or wistful affection for the past, typically for a period or place with happy personal associations,” according to Oxford Languages. Next to smells that trigger sensory memories and songs that will always remind us of a specific time in our lives, movies are one of the best ways to bask in a feeling of nostalgia for a bygone era. Bonus points if you were actually alive during that era — but even if you weren’t, the definition of the word doesn’t say anywhere that you can’t feel nostalgia for a time before you were born. If anything has been made evident by Gen Z’s fascination with the early 2000s on TikTok — and the ’90s, and the ’80s, and the ’70s, and so on — it is entirely possible for a person to yearn for a time that they never actually experienced.
MoviesIowa State Daily

Romance movies new to streaming services in July

For when you and your summer fling can’t decide on a movie, use this list as a guide to romance movies new to streaming services for the month of July. The Twilight Saga (all movies) July 23. “The Last Letter to Your Lover”. July 29. “Resort to Love”. Amazon Prime...
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: 10 best movies to stream this week

This week, a new movie premieres on HBO Max, and it might be a blockbuster that's gone somewhat under the radar. No Sudden Move, directed by Steven Soderbergh, stars a cast of big hitters in Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm and Matt Damon. The period drama is set in the '50s, following criminals hired to pull off a seemingly simple job that spirals out of control. Catch the well-received flick on Thursday.
Moviesimdb.com

The 10 Best Superhero Movie Origin Stories

Origin stories tend to make for the least rewatchable superhero movies, because in addition to following familiar story beats, the heroes don’t actually gain the powers and jump into action until somewhere in the middle of the movie. The most acclaimed superhero films, from The Dark Knight to Thor: Ragnarok,...
MoviesVox

Superheroes, mysteries, and a truffle pig: Your July movie checklist

In the heat of July, amid all the beachgoing and picnicking and general merrymaking, spending a few hours in a cool, dark movie theater (or your own cool, dark living room) might sound especially appealing. You’re in luck: This month boasts the release of new movies for every mood. There’s a throwback heist, a raucous concert doc, a sequel to an old favorite, an epic medieval fantasy, a long-anticipated addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a lot more.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Movie Is Taking Over U.S. Streaming

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is on a roll like never before, and that is impressive when you consider how popular the franchise is. With a second season in the works, fans stateside are embracing the series as its movie has come to them at last. Following a short theatrical window, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train can now be streamed, and it is taking over the industry online.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

First Russian Superhero Comic Movie, Major Grom Hits Netflix Tomorrow

Bleeding Cool has covered the Russian comic book publisher Bubble, which really wants to create comic books like America does, including superhero comics. We saw them when they came to New York Comic-Con and when they launched a bunch of comic books available to the US in English. Indeed, all their comics are now available in English on their app on Android and iOS.
MoviesRegister Citizen

'Black Widow' Review: A Superhero Movie That's Grittier, More Layered With Feeling, Than You Expect

It’s always been telling that Batman, one of the only superheroes not graced with superpowers, may be the most popular superhero. Masses of comic-book fans identify with his humanity, imagining that they could be him (though he does, of course, have all those toys to make up for his lack of steel muscles, etc.). Natasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow, draws from the same basic well of appeal. She was trained as a Russian spy and fights like a whirling dervish, though without special powers — so she too, in theory, could be you. “I doubt the god from space has to take an Ibuprofen after a fight,” snarks a character in “Black Widow,” the new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That Natasha does makes her relatable. But audiences going into “Black Widow” may still wonder what, exactly, they’re going to get to see the title character do. In Scarlett Johansson’s appearances in the MCU thus far, going back to “Iron Man 2,” she’s been a kick-ass fighter in sleek leather with a few signature jackknife moves. I wondered, or maybe feared, that “Black Widow” would be two hours of that.
MoviesPosted by
The Week

Black Widow is the next step for female superhero movies

When it comes to Marvel's newest film, Black Widow, you have to dig a little to describe its laudable "firsts." It isn't the first female-directed superhero movie (Wonder Woman), or the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first female-fronted film (Captain Marvel). It wasn't even going to be the first female-fronted superhero movie to come out in 2020, since both Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984 beat it to the draw (Black Widow's Friday release date reflects its many pandemic-related delays). Still, you can find ways to make the movie novel if you extend yourself: Black Widow technically holds the distinction of being "the first ever mainstream, big-budget Hollywood summer movie with Jewish women" as its star and producer, director, and supporting actress, The Times of Israel points out.
TV ShowsComicBook

Mad Max: Fury Road Leaving HBO Max Today

HBO Max has made a name for itself in the streaming service landscape for its robust array of movies and TV shows – but unfortunately, it looks like one of its most beloved movies will soon be leaving. Mad Max: Fury Road is poised to leave the streaming service today (at the time of this writing), Thursday, July 8th. There's no indication of when the title could return to the platform, but given how popular the film is (and how often programming comes and goes from HBO Max each month), it's safe to assume that the exit isn't permanent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy