Archenemy: Joe Manganiello’s Superhero Movie to Stream on AMC+
Joe Manganiello's independent superhero movie Archenemy is headed to AMC+. The film, which debuted in December, stars Manganiello, who also produced. The film was written and directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer. According to the press release from AMC+, "Archenemy is a superhero action film starring Joe Manganiello (True Blood, Magic Mike) as Max Fist, a man who claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space and lost his superpowers when he landed on earth. No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster. Today, Max and Hamster take to the streets to wipe out the local drug syndicate and its vicious crime boss, The Manager."comicbook.com