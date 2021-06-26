Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Group holding ‘exorcism’ for dead trees asked to leave Pennsylvania Home Depot

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQhpR_0ag2IZ0h00

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania were called to the lumber yard of a Home Depot to remove a group of people conducting an “exorcism” over the dead wood earlier this week, authorities said.

Dickson City police said officers responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about “disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber aisle for the dead trees,” WOLF reported.

Police escorted the group from the store. No charges were filed against them.

“There were two people hanging out in the lumber department doing their little exorcism thing,” Dickson City police told the Philly Voice. “Some people at the store started picking up that something was happening that was not necessarily normal... It was a séance type of thing for the dead.”

The store did not comment to the Voice.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Scranton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Scranton, PA
Government
Dickson City, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Dickson City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Dickson City, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Trees#Exorcism#Pennsylvania Home Depot#A Home Depot#Scranton Police#The Philly Voice#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington StatePosted by
WOKV

Tree DNA helps convict Washington timber thief after fire

TACOMA, Wash. — (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a timber thief who authorities said started a large forest fire in Washington state, a case that prosecutors said marked the first time tree DNA had been introduced in a federal trial. The jury deliberated for about seven hours before...
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
WOKV

Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — At the Seaview Hotel in Surfside, a vast and once impersonal ballroom has become a refuge — a shared space of hope and sorrow where grieving families comfort each other during the agonizing wait for news of relatives trapped inside a collapsed condo building.
Florida StatePosted by
WOKV

Florida airport evacuated over bomb threat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of portions of a Florida airport on Saturday, officials said. Update 1:35 p.m. EDT July 10: The Broward County Sheriff’s Office gave the all clear and reopened Terminals 2 and 3 as well as entry to the airport. Deputies continue...
Arizona StatePosted by
WOKV

Arizona man accused of plowing truck into cyclists indicted

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — (AP) — A man accused of plowing his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists taking part in a race has been indicted on aggravated assault and other charges. Shawn Michael Chock, 36, was indicted earlier this week on nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly...
Buena Park, CAPosted by
WOKV

1 injured in drive-by shooting outside Knott’s Berry Farm

BUENA PARK, Calif. — A drive-by shooting outside of Knott’s Berry Farm left at least one person wounded by gunfire and three others injured from the ensuing panic inside the park, investigators said. The Buena Park Police Department said a young male was shot around 8:40 p.m., KTLA reported. His...
Houston, TXPosted by
WOKV

Suspect identified in murder-suicide at Houston aquarium

HOUSTON — The suspect behind an apparent murder-suicide at the Downtown Aquarium in Houston has been identified as a man with a criminal history. The shooting at Downtown Aquarium unfolded when suspect Danny Garcia Cazares, 39, walked toward Gabriel Alexander Moriones Vargas, 28 and his wife, 24, as they were eating dinner in the bar area, and opened fire around 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Houston police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy