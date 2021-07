The Cardinals played the second game of a four-game set with the Pirates on Friday as Kwang Hyun Kim faced off against Wil Crowe. Both pitchers labored through the early innings, giving up four runs each in four and a third innings for KK and five innings for Crowe. The bullpens were the difference in the game, as Jake Woodford yielded a run after an unfortunate play where Edmundo Sosa’s hamstring appeared to cramp up on him, preventing him from getting even one out on a routine ground ball. On the bright side, the Cards’ offense showed a pulse as Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson both homered, and Lars Nootbaar recorded another RBI.