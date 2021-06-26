Cancel
Apple's TV Service Faces Its Biggest Test Yet as Free Trials Run Out

By Kif Leswing, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting in July, Apple will no longer provide a free year of the streaming service with purchases. Instead, it will offer 3 months. Also in July, the first subscribers to activate Apple's promotional offer will start to be automatically billed for the service after watching its shows for nearly 21 months for free.

www.nbcdfw.com
ElectronicsPosted by
Variety

Apple Ends Previous Free Apple TV Plus Promotions, New Device Buyers Will Get Three Months Gratis

This month, the free ride is over for millions of Apple customers who have been getting Apple TV Plus — regularly priced at $4.99 per month — at no charge. Some haven’t been paying for Apple TV Plus since the streaming video service debuted in November 2019. The tech giant in recent weeks has been sending email notifications to customers whose free-access promos have finally expired that they’ll start getting billed in July.

