FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution (7-3-3; 24 pts.) fell to Toronto FC (2-8-2; 8 pts.), 3-2, at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night. All three of Toronto’s goals came in the first half, with Yeferson Soteldo, Kemar Lawrence, and Tsubasah Endoh scoring in the 9th, 15th, and 24th minutes, respectively. Carles Gil pulled one back for the hosts in the 56th minute with a free kick from beyond the penalty arc, with Adam Buksa adding a second goal in the 78th minute. The loss is the Revolution’s first at Gillette Stadium this season, snapping a five-game winning streak to open this year’s home slate and a seven-game home winning streak across all competitions.