As if there was ever a question about it. The latest Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna College standout to commit to Penn State is offensive tackle prospect JB Nelson, who was on campus last Friday and made his decision a week later. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Nelson earned an offer while working out for the staff during the first week of June, and he returned with his family last week to get an in-depth look at the school. The visit was everything Nelson needed to become the latest Lackawanna player to commit to the Nittany Lions.