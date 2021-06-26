Cancel
This Theory About The Drag Race All Stars 6 Twist Is Such A Gag

Elite Daily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother season of Drag Race All Stars has begun, which means another wild twist is about to majorly shake up the game. In the All Stars 6 premiere, RuPaul teased an unexpected twist that nobody will see coming, all but confirming it will be totally different from anything the show has done before. However, the first glimpses of this twist may remind fans of a previous All Stars season. With what little info Ru has given us, let’s dive into a theory about what the Drag Race All Stars 6 twist will be.

CelebritiesEW.com

Give RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 icon Jiggly Caliente a Marvel movie, dammit

Manifest it, speak it into existence: Jiggly as Jubilee, Jiggly as Jubilee, Jiggly as Jubilee... From Saint-Tropez to Sanitation (Worker) Tropez, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 icon Jiggly Caliente has made her mark on two seasons of the Emmy-winning reality show, but she's ready for her next venture on the big screen: In an X-Men movie as the famous comic book heroine capable of blasting pyrotechnics from her hands.
TV ShowsTV Fanatic

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Side Hustles

The outcome of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Episode 3 was completely up in the air. Beyond a few subtle clues of who was going, it was a tight race to the finish. "Side Hustles" was a great round from a storytelling standpoint. There were more possibilities of who would be going home and of who would win the Maxi Challenge.
CelebritiesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Jujubee and Alexis Mateo reveal who else almost quit RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1

EW's BINGE podcast is back, back, back again with a new season diving deep into the herstory of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. The new batch of episodes kicks off (below) with a RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1 recap featuring Jujubee and Alexis Mateo spilling tea on the season's wildest secrets — including a major reveal that the latter considered leaving the competition before it even began.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Lineup of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars coming to The Bonham Exchange

Starting in July, The Bonham Exchange will host a months-long lineup of former contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race. Denali, who vied for the title of "America’s Next Drag Superstar” during the latest season, will be the first queen in town on July 29. Organizer Rey Lopez says the shows will...
MusicElite Daily

Laganja's Return For All Stars Was Instantly Iconic, And Drag Race Fans Can't Deal

Back in 2014, one drag queen became instant meme gold by dropping into a death-defying dip while announcing her entrance into the Werk Room: “Oh y’all wanted a twist, eh? Come on, Season 6, let’s get sickening!” Laganja Estranja’s high-energy entrance quickly became one of the most iconic moments in Drag Race history, and after seven years away from the franchise, Laganja finally made her return to give the fans everything they’ve been wanting. The dancing diva was revealed as the lip sync assassin at the end of the Thursday, July 1 episode of All Stars 6, and to say that she stole the show would be a massive understatement.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Canada's Drag Race

Showing 1 - 4 of 4 articles tagged "Canada's Drag Race" Five Reasons You Should Be Watching Canada's Drag Race. There's been a lot of drag-related programming on TV recently. The first season of RuPaul's Drag Race's Canadian spinoff will premiere on Logo on July 27.
CelebritiesEW.com

Serena ChaCha on soft sculpture and hard reality after RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 elimination

As she relentlessly reminded her sisters back on season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Serena ChaCha is an artist - but she's no longer the kind of wide-eyed, overconfident post-grad with an affinity for "soft sculpture" couture fresh from art school. Now, as she proved across her one (and only) episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6, she's a glowed-up boss who's spent the last eight years stepping into her power as a queer creator and businesswoman.
TV ShowsMLive.com

How to watch the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is picking up steam, with new episodes airing every Thursday on Paramount+. You know what that means… today, a new episode is available for streaming!. “‘13 All Stars deliver one of the best Drag Race seasons ever!’ said Executive Producer and five-time...
TV ShowsTVLine

Drag Race All Stars Recap: A 'Sickening' Surprise Sends [Spoiler] Sashaying

Given the caliber of queens remaining in the competition, it’s hard to believe that we’re only three episodes into RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6. At this point, every sashay is a doozy. Speaking of eliminations, Episode 3 began with the time-honored tradition of the remaining queens revealing whose lipstick...

