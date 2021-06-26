This Theory About The Drag Race All Stars 6 Twist Is Such A Gag

Another season of Drag Race All Stars has begun, which means another wild twist is about to majorly shake up the game. In the All Stars 6 premiere, RuPaul teased an unexpected twist that nobody will see coming, all but confirming it will be totally different from anything the show has done before. However, the first glimpses of this twist may remind fans of a previous All Stars season. With what little info Ru has given us, let’s dive into a theory about what the Drag Race All Stars 6 twist will be.