Pikes Peak: Tesla Model S Plaid Skips The Final Session

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday was the final opportunity to test the cars ahead of the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race, but as it turns out, many teams skipped it. Tesla Model S Plaid (#42, Randy Pobst) visited the nearby Pikes Peak International Raceway to do some tests instead. After all, Randy Pobst's best time in the Upper Section (02:40.86 on June 22) was not beaten by anyone from the Exhibition class (see the table here - Friday, June 25 - Upper Section).

