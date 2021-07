The electric car segment is getting charged up with all kinds of rivals. Of course, when you think of an electric car today, you most likely picture a Tesla in your mind. However, there’s more than one automaker pumping out cars with electric propulsion. For example, there’s the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, which is an “electric utility vehicle” that’s packed full of value and a handy list of driver-assist features. In fact, there’s a chance that the Bolt EUV could actually be a better buy than a perennial favorite like the Tesla Model 3.