Franky Monet: ‘WWE Has Always Been Where I Wanted to Be’

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed Franky Monet on joining WWE, her husband John Morrison’s current angle on WWE Raw, and more. Below are some highlights. Franky Monet on signing with WWE: “WWE has always been where I wanted to be. I mean, it’s WWE. We all grew up with it. We all watched our favorite stars. We all aspired to be like them. I wanted to be like Lita, Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, and Victoria. That’s who I wanted to be. I just always knew that’s where I needed to end up.”

