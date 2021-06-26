Save up to $0.18 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Saint Augustine
(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Saint Augustine, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2375 Fl-16 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Saint Augustine area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.81
$3.28
$3.73
$--
|card
card$2.85
$3.32
$3.77
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.34
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.16
$3.49
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.34
$3.94
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.52
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.16
$3.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.