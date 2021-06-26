Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Saint Joseph

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Saint Joseph area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at US Oil at 601 S 22Nd St. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Trex Mart at 211 Roseport Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

US Oil 601 S 22Nd St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Road Star 3215 S 22Nd St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Trex Mart 3625 King Hill Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

King Hill Mart & Liquor 4702 King Hill Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 401 E Hyde Park Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 3.18 $ --

Valero 6054 King Hill Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.