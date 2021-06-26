Saint Marys gas at $3.25 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Saint Marys area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sheetz at 117 S Michael St. Regular there was listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Sheetz at 117 S Michael St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.25 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz 117 S Michael St, Saint Marys

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

DeLullo's 19 John St, Saint Marys

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.57

GetGo 1109 Million Dollar Hwy, Saint Marys

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.