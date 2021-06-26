Pittsburgh gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Pittsburgh, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 501 W Waterfront Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 514 N Highland Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.24.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 501 W Waterfront Dr, Homestead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

GetGo 4000 Butler St, Lawrenceville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Marathon 4010 Penn Ave, Bloomfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ -- $ --

BP 1927 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ --

Sunoco 533 Brookline Blvd, Brookline

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.95 $ --

CoGo's 1530 Potomac Ave, Dormont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.