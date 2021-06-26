Where's the cheapest gas in Philadelphia?

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) According to Philadelphia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Joey's Mini Mart at 561 Holland . Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Northside Shortstop at 12070 Pecan Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.68.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Joey's Mini Mart 561 Holland , Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ --

Murphy USA 1008 W Beacon St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.18 $ --

CEFCO 1534 Ms-16 W, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Valero 1512 Ms-16 W, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Philadelphia Superette 1006 Holland , Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 1532 Ms-16 W, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.