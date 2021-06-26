Where's the cheapest gas in New York?

(NEW YORK, NY) Gas prices vary across in the New York area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon.

Costco at 21 Goldsborough Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 51-63 8Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 21 Goldsborough Dr, Bayonne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.04 $ --

Merit Petroleum 782 Tonnele Ave, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.17 $ 3.13 card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ 3.27 $ 3.13

Broadway Diesel & Gas 156 Broadway Jersey City Nj, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 2.99 $ 3.04 $ 3.11 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.14 $ 3.21

Fuel 4 450 New York Ave, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 3.31 $ -- card card $ 3.01 $ 3.27 $ 3.37 $ --

7-Eleven 565 Tonnele Ave, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.37 $ 3.19

Delta 823 Tonnele Ave, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.31 $ 3.41 $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.