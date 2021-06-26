Mt Vernon gas at $2.98 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MT VERNON, IL) According to Mt Vernon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, TA Travel Center at 4510 Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to TA Travel Center at 4510 Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.21.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mt Vernon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.17 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

TA Travel Center 4510 Broadway St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.21 $ 3.61 $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ 3.98 $ 3.49

Circle K 2701 Broadway St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.18 $ 3.26 $ 3.66 $ 3.45

Circle K 100 Potomac Blvd, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.27 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Pilot 4610 Broadway St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.51

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.