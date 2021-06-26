Cancel
Mount Vernon, IL

Mt Vernon gas at $2.98 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Mt Vernon Voice
Mt Vernon Voice
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0ag2H8Xm00

(MT VERNON, IL) According to Mt Vernon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, TA Travel Center at 4510 Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to TA Travel Center at 4510 Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.21.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mt Vernon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.17 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

TA Travel Center

4510 Broadway St, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.21
$3.61
$--
$3.49
card
card$2.98
$3.38
$3.98
$3.49

Circle K

2701 Broadway St, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.12
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.18
$3.26
$3.66
$3.45

Circle K

100 Potomac Blvd, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.13
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.27
$3.89
$3.49

Pilot

4610 Broadway St, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.45
card
card$3.14
$3.55
$3.95
$3.51

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

13
59
116
