Where's the cheapest gas in Big Bear Lake?

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Big Bear Lake, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 40829 Big Bear Blvd. Regular there was listed at $4.08 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 40553 Big Bear Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.22.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 40829 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Moonridge Fuel 42081 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

ARCO 42185 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ 4.09

Best Gas of Big Bear 101 W Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ --

Circle K 540 W Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.49 $ --

76 41339 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.