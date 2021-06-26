Mount Shasta gas at $4.17 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mount Shasta area offering savings of $0.18 per gallon.
Pacific Pride at 1012 N Mt Shasta Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.17 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 205 W Lake St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.35.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mount Shasta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.28 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.17
$4.27
$4.37
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.09
|card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.25
$4.40
$4.55
$--
|card
card$4.31
$--
$4.61
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.