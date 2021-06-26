Save up to $0.19 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in La Follette

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) Gas prices vary across in the La Follette area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon.

Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Big Creek Market at 105 E Beech St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy Express 2135 Jacksboro Pike, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 2.94

Weigel's 2403 Jacksboro Pk, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.23 $ 3.25 $ 3.05

Gas 'N Go 2500 Jacksboro Pike, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ --

Marathon 2449 Jacksboro Pike 1, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Marathon 708 W Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.