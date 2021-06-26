Here’s the cheapest gas in Canon City Saturday
(CANON CITY, CO) According to Canon City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 1228 Royal Gorge Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Exxon at 2075 Fremont Dr., which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Canon City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.37 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.74
$3.30
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.36
$3.66
$3.96
$3.36
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.37
$3.67
$--
$3.37
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.