During the annual safety check in Block II of the Neckarwestheim nuclear power plant in the Heilbronn district, 17 new cracks were found on pipes. “The number of safety-relevant findings is around 0.6 per thousand higher than in the previous year and again significantly below the level of 2018 and 2019,” said the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Environment. The new cracks are also significantly shorter and less deep. From the ministry’s point of view, the introduced security precautions are taking effect. Nonetheless, opponents of nuclear power are outraged that the nuclear power plant will be back on the grid.