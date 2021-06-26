Save $0.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Perryton
(PERRYTON, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Perryton, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 601 S Jefferson St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Toot'n Totum at 2401 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.66 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.