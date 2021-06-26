Yreka gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.70 per gallon

(YREKA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yreka area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

Shell at 250 E Webb St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1801 Fort Jones Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yreka area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.31 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 250 E Webb St, Montague

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

Fuel 24/7 Inc 5334 Easy St, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.15 $ 4.42 $ 3.99

Speedway Express 735 N Main St, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.14 $ 4.34 $ 4.44 $ 4.09

Mobil 787 Montague Rd, Yreka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.34 $ 4.49 $ 4.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.