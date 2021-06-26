Yreka gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.70 per gallon
(YREKA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yreka area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.
Shell at 250 E Webb St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1801 Fort Jones Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yreka area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.31 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.15
$4.42
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.14
$4.34
$4.44
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.34
$4.49
$4.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.