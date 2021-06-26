Save up to $0.08 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Berlin

(BERLIN, NH) According to Berlin gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, P&L Fuels at 453 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Irving at 350 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Berlin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

P&L Fuels 453 Main St, Gorham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.