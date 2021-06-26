How Companies Can Drum Up Enthusiasm for a Return to the Office and Vaccines
Companies should pick a concise strategy surrounding vaccines, allow employees to voice opinions on returning to the office, and be transparent about how decisions are made. As companies design plans to bring workers back into the office, chief human resources officers are contending with a plethora of issues. Do they mandate vaccines or simply urge employees to get them? How should hybrid schedules be decided and does innovation suffer when people continue to work from home?www.nbcphiladelphia.com