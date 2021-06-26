This is the cheapest gas in East Grand Forks right now
(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) Depending on where you fill up in East Grand Forks, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2501 32Nd Ave S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 604 S Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$3.11
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.40
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.89
$3.39
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.