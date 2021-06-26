Alliance gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.26 per gallon
(ALLIANCE, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Alliance, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 1640 West 3Rd Street. Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.23 at Sinclair at 611 West 3Rd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alliance area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.37
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.