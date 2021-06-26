Gas savings: The cheapest station in Atoka

(ATOKA, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Atoka area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Travel Stop at 1935 S Mississippi Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shamrock at 600 S Mississippi Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.9.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Atoka area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 1935 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 3.33

Choctaw Travel Plaza 1302 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.80 $ 2.95 $ 2.99

Pilot 1954 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.42 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.77 $ 3.15 $ 3.44 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.