Gas savings: The cheapest station in Atoka
(ATOKA, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Atoka area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Travel Stop at 1935 S Mississippi Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shamrock at 600 S Mississippi Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.9.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Atoka area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.28
|card
card$2.65
$--
$3.25
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.80
$2.95
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.72
$--
$3.42
$3.29
|card
card$2.77
$3.15
$3.44
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.