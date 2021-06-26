Old Town gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(OLD TOWN, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Old Town area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 25807 Se Us-19 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 25807 Se Us-19, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.