Vandalia gas at $3.18 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(VANDALIA, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Vandalia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 101 Mattes Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.18 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 127 W Gallatin St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Vandalia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 101 Mattes Ave, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Pilot Travel Center 10 Hwy I-70, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.92 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.