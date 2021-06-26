Lexington gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

(LEXINGTON, OK) According to Lexington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 2425 Ok-74 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 225 N Green Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 2425 Ok-74, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Murphy USA 2035 S Green St, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Valero 527 S Green St, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 1807 N Green St, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.