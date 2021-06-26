Lexington gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon
(LEXINGTON, OK) According to Lexington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 2425 Ok-74 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 225 N Green Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.