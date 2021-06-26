Page gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PAGE, AZ) According to Page gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.89 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at All American Fuels at 57 S Lake Powell Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.23 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.12 at Wahweap Marina at 100 Lakeshore Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.38.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

All American Fuels 57 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.59 $ -- $ --

Red Mesa Express 701 N Navajo Dr, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ --

Circle K 3 N Lake Powell Dr, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.55 $ 3.83 $ --

Maverik 701 Tunnel Road, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ 3.20

Marathon 901 N Us-89, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ 3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.