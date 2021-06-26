Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Marshville

(MARSHVILLE, NC) According to Marshville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 4003 Highway 74 E. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Marathon at 6706 E Marshville Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marshville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 4003 Highway 74 E, Wingate

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3826 Us-74 E, Wingate

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 3615 Us-74 E, Wingate

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.