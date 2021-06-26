Gas savings: The cheapest station in Park Rapids

(PARK RAPIDS, MN) According to Park Rapids gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Orton's at 100 Park Ave S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Orton's at 100 Park Ave S , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Orton's 100 Park Ave S , Park Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 5081St St W, Park Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Holiday 719 1St St E, Park Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ --

Cenex 810 Main Ave N, Park Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.14

Shell 1110 1St St E, Park Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1109 E 1St St, Park Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.