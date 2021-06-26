Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Avon

(AVON, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Avon, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shamrock at 41290 Us-6. Regular there was listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.94 at Shell at 46 Nottingham Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.67 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shamrock 41290 Us-6, Avon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 15 Eagle-Vail Rd, Avon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.74 $ 3.99 $ --

Conoco 47 Edwards Village Blvd, Edwards

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.84 $ 4.09 $ 3.59

Shell 401 N Main St, Minturn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.84 $ 4.09 $ --

Stop N Save 2293 N Frontage Rd, Vail

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.89 $ 4.14 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.